England’s Cardinal Vincent Nichols took part last month in what he described as his “first and last conclave.”

Cardinal Vincent Nichols attends a post-conclave press conference in Rome on May 9, 2025. © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk.

It was his first because he received the cardinal’s red hat from Pope Francis in 2014. It was likely his last because he will celebrate his 80th birthday Nov. 8.

When he turns 80, he will automatically lose his right to vote in a conclave. He is also expected to step down as Archbishop of Westminster, a post he has held for the past 16 years — the last four of which he has served beyond the notional retirement age of 75.

Indeed, when his 80th birthday arrives, Nichols won’t need to tender his resignation as Archbishop of Westminster. He already did that in 2020. Pope Francis formally accepted it, but asked him to remain in office donec aliter provideatur (until further provision is made).

The Archbishop of Westminster is seen as the head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, though strictly speaking his flock is limited to Latin Rite Catholics in the London boroughs north of the River Thames and surrounding areas.

Westminster’s archbishop is typically elected president of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales and serves as a de facto spokesman for Catholicism in the U.K.’s sometimes hostile public square.

It’s now up to Pope Leo XIV to consider Nichols’ successor. Who might be on his radar?