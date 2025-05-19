Pope Leo XIV named Cardinal Baldassare Reina as grand chancellor of the Pontifical John Paul II Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences Monday, succeeding Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia.

Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, attends Pope Leo XIV’s installation Mass on May 18, 2025. © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk.

The controversial Italian archbishop remains the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life. But he is unlikely to stay long in that post either, given that he’s 80 — generally considered the upper age limit for positions in the Roman curia.

According to the 2022 apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium, the top two officials in Vatican dicasteries (prefects and secretaries) must submit their resignations to the pope when they turn 75, “the age provided for by the General Regulations of the Roman Curia.”

After “considering all factors,” the pope is expected to “make a determination” on their future.

Praedicate Evangelium also says that prefects, secretaries, undersecretaries, and other senior officials are appointed for five-year terms, which can be extended by the pope.

While most curial roles automatically lapsed following Pope Francis’ April 21 death, Leo XIV provisionally reconfirmed Vatican officials in their roles May 9, in one of his first moves after his election.

This gives Pope Leo time to consider what changes he wishes to make over the coming months. One consideration is likely to be the time factor: senior officials over 75 need to be replaced before too long. And the closer they are to 80, the more pressing would seem to be the need to appoint their successors.

So which curial officials have entered the retirement zone?

Cardinal Arthur Roche, prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship. © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk.

Curial leaders

The election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, as Leo XIV obviously left a major curial vacancy. Appointing a successor to that post is likely to be high on Pope Leo’s agenda.

But there are several other positions that could also be on his radar.

Cardinal Seán O’Malley turned 80 on June 29, 2024, and will celebrate his 81st birthday next month. Pope Francis accepted his resignation as Archbishop of Boston last Augus. But O’Malley has remained the president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, the Vatican body responsible for shaping policies to combat clerical abuse worldwide .

At 80, O’Malley cannot expect to remain long in this sensitive role. On May 14, he became one of the first people to be received in private audience by Pope Leo. It’s likely the two men discussed O’Malley’s successor at the pontifical commission, though the cardinal has not spoken publicly about the audience.

Pope Leo’s choice to succeed O’Malley will be heavily scrutinized, especially given the questions raised about his own handling of abuse cases as a diocesan bishop. If the next president of the pontifical commission is not a cardinal, it could be interpreted as a diminishment of the body’s position within the Roman curia. But few cardinals are considered specialists in the area of safeguarding, potentially closing off that recruitment pool.

The pope might also be petitioned to appoint a woman to the role, underlining his commitment to expanding female leadership at the Vatican in the spirit of Pope Francis.

Cardinal Arthur Roche celebrated his 75th birthday March 6. The Englishman has served as prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship since 2021.

Roche’s five-year term is due for renewal around May 2026. Vatican observers will be watching carefully to see what decision Pope Leo makes on Roche’s future, given the cardinal’s close association with Pope Francis’ crackdown on the Traditional Latin Mass, a hotly divisive issue in Church circles.

Leo XIV’s choice of a successor, when that time comes, will be seen as a major statement, aligning the new pope with a particular liturgical vision within the Church.

Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, is 77, making him one of the senior Vatican officials likely to be replaced in the near future.

The Italian cardinal was appointed to the role in October 2020 (succeeding Cardinal Angelo Becciu), meaning he will have served five years in the post this fall. Unlike his predecessor, he has kept a relatively low profile, dutifully presiding at beatifications from Lebanon to Mexico.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family, and Life, is also 77. The Irish-American, who guided the Church through the papal interregnum in his capacity as Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, has led the dicastery since 2016, meaning his first five-year term was renewed.

He will mark 10 years in the post in August 2026, which could present Pope Leo with an opportunity to name a successor, if he wished.

Under Pope Francis, Farrell was given a wide curial portfolio that includes serving as president of the Pontifical Committee for Investments and Pontifical Commission for Confidential Matters. So Pope Leo would likely need to consider these roles as well before making any decisions on Farrell’s future.

Cardinal Kurt Koch, the president of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, celebrated his 75th birthday March 15. The Swiss cardinal was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010, making him one of the longest-serving current heads of a Vatican dicastery.

Koch tendered his resignation to Pope Francis after turning 75, but was asked to remain in office for the time being. On July 1, he will have served 15 years as prefect.

Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, will turn 79 July 18.

The Czech-born Canadian was named prefect in 2022 when he was already 75. His five-year term will not elapse until April 2027, when he will be 80.

—

The secretaries of Vatican dicasteries tend to be younger than prefects, given their junior position.

For example, Archbishop Ilson de Jesus Montanari, the secretary of the Dicastery for Bishops is a sprightly 65. So Pope Leo doesn’t seem to have any immediate age worries at this level of the curia.

But he might keep an eye on Bishop Juan Ignacio Arrieta Ochoa de Chinchetru, the secretary of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts, who turns 75 in April 2026.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, presides at Pope Francis’ funeral on April 26, 2025. © Mazur/ cbcew.org.uk .

Beyond the curia

The average age of members of the College of Cardinals is 78. Not surprisingly, those occupying its top positions are of a venerable age.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, is an energetic 91, while subdean Cardinal Leonardo Sandri is 81. The Vatican announced in February that Pope Francis had extended the five-year terms of both men the month before.

The duration and legal necessity of the extensions was unclear, so Pope Leo may need to consider the posts at some point — or he may decide to revert to the previous custom of the dean of the college serving for life.

Although they are not curial officials, the pope’s ambassadors around the world work closely with the Vatican’s Secretariat of State.

Two are approaching their 80th birthdays: Cardinal Christoph Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, and Cardinal Mario Zenari, the apostolic nuncio to Syria.

Given their ages, Pope Leo will likely begin soon to think of their successors. The first U.S.-born pope will need someone who can serve as a dependable bridge to the world’s most powerful government in the years to come.

He will also need to identify someone who can carry on Zenari’s mission of showing the Vatican’s solidarity with the population of one of the world’s most war-battered nations, as it goes through a difficult transition following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.