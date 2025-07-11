Catholics around the world contributed last month — on the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul — to the Vatican’s annual Peter’s Pence collection.

Over the last four years, the collection has shown signs of revenue growth, allowing the Vatican to use increasingly large sums of money to fill the gaps in the Roman Curia’s budget.

Where do the Peter’s Pence funds come from? How are they spent?

The Pillar looks at the numbers.

The name of the annual Peter’s Pence collection is derived from a medieval practice of sending fees and donations to support the papacy.

But the modern Peter’s Pence collection was formalized in the wake of the Risorgimento – the secular unification of Italy as a modern nation state – which brought about the conquest of the Papal States and thus ended the pope’s civil sources of income.

Pope Pius IX, who in the wake of the Papal States’ fall considered himself a “prisoner of the Vatican” surrounded by a hostile Italian state, formalized the practice of asking Catholics around the world to donate directly to the papacy, in order assist in the pope’s needs and activities.

From its origin in the 1870s, the collection went both to the maintenance of the Holy See and also to individual charitable contributions selected by the pope.

The official Vatican website for the collection notes that this reflects the universal mission of the pope:

“[T]he Holy Father took care of the most afflicted (we recall, for example, the disastrous earthquake in Croatia in 1881), allocating a part of Peter’s Pence. Indeed, the support received by the pope could not but be shared with those who found themselves in a situation of grave need, thus expressing the solicitude of a father who cares for all his children: to receive in order to give, and to give to those who are most in need at that time.”

Since 2021 the Vatican has posted annual financial reports for the collection on the fund’s official website. Since that year, the total annual donations received by the fund have increased from 44.4 million euros in 2021 to 54.3 million euros in 2024.

In addition to donations, the Peter’s Pence fund also draws on investment and property income and sales. Most years this is just a few million euro, but in 2022 there were several major property sales, resulting in a total investment that year of 63.5 million euros.

In an average year, 62% of the donations come from funds collected from ordinary Catholics by dioceses around the world. Another 25% come from Catholic foundations. The remainder come from religious orders and from private donors giving directly to the Vatican.

Among the diocesan and private donations, the geographical breakdown is dominated by the United States, which has contributed, on average, 38% of donations over the last four years. That is in part a reflection of the fact that the US has the fourth largest Catholic population in the world, and partly because of the United States’ wealth, as compared to other countries.

Italy, with the world’s sixth largest Catholic population, had the second largest contribution over the last four years, supplying 10% of the total donations received by Peter’s Pence. France was the third greatest contributor with 8% and South Korea the fourth largest contributor with 6%.

Germany, which has the world’s 15th largest Catholic population, but which has ample financial resources because of the country’s church tax scheme, was the fifth largest contributor over the last four years, providing 5% of funds collected.

Brazil, which has the world’s largest Catholic population, came in sixth — with 4% of all contributions.

As with many aspects of Vatican operations, Peter’s Pence normally spends more than it brings in. From 2021 to 2024, Peter’s Pence brought in 263.9 million euros and spent 336.6 million euros.

Obviously, spending more than the fund brings in can only work as long as Peter’s Pence has reserves to draw upon. But it’s not clear whether Peter’s Pence actually does have cash in the bank — the Vatican does not disclose how large its reserves are. It is thus not clear how long the current level of deficit spending could go on.

Because it is a source of revenue from the global Church, and given the decades-long practice of the Vatican running a structural budget deficit, Peter’s Pence has become a key method for funding the Vatican, which itself has been running unsustainable deficits in recent years.

Although the marketing of the Peter’s Pence collection (particularly in the U.S.) often emphasizes the pope’s giving to specific charitable projects around the world, “funding the pope’s charities” is actually a minority of the spending from Peter’s Pence.

Over the last four years, the fund has spent 84% of its money on fundingVatican dicasteries, with only 16% of funds going to charitable projects around the world.

The Vatican financial disclosures provide examples of some of these charitable projects on which an average of 16% of Peter’s Pence funds are spent each year.

In 2024, those included:

92,000 euros for the repair of a monastery in Cuba.

92,000 euros for the renovation of a dormitory in Angola.

84,000 euros for the construction of a nursing home in India.

In an average year, 13 million euros are dispersed for such projects around the world.

Still, the great majority of the fund goes to paying for a set of dicasteries, described as “supporting the apostolic mission” in Vatican financial dicasteries.

Peter’s Pence put 61.2 million euros in 2024 into supporting dicasteries, which was less than the four year average of 71 million euros.

The total 2024 budget for the supported dicasteries was 367.4 million euros, of which Peter’s Pence covered 17%.

The financial disclosures do not name specific dicasteries or programs, but the largest line items in terms of funding are described as follows:

In many ways, the funding of Peter’s Pence has seemed to come full circle. At the beginning of the modern program, in the 1870s, it was used to fund general Vatican operations after the Holy See lost its civil funding sources in the political unification of Italy.

Today, with Vatican finances in disarray, it is once again a general fund for the support of the pope’s priorities, from charitable actions to the operation of the Holy See.

And yet, even as a global source of funds, it may not be enough to stave off the financial problems which the Vatican faces. It may take a fund more explicitly focused on the general funding of the Holy See’s operations to close the holes which currently face the budget.