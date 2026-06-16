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Dies Illa's avatar
Dies Illa
20m

I am the very model of a modern Roman Cardinal,

I've witnessed scandals both political and ecclesiastical,

I know the Inca emperors and viceroys most viceregal,

And every age of history Peruvian and colonial!

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Cbalducc's avatar
Cbalducc
4h

It seems to me that those Church figures with reputations of being conservative are more likely to be accused of misconduct, either pre- or post-mortem.

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