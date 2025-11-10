Homemade bombs were thrown at a Catholic cathedral in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday evening.

Archbishop’s House and St. Mary’s Cathedral in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Credit: Ifteebd10/wikimedia CC BY-SA 4.0.

One of the devices exploded at 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 7 near the gate of St. Mary’s Cathedral, causing panic but no injuries among worshipers present at the time. The other bomb landed within the cathedral premises but failed to detonate.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, another homemade device detonated at St. Joseph’s School, a prestigious Catholic institution in Dhaka.

The incidents followed a similar event a month earlier, when assailants threw a homemade bomb at the gate of Holy Rosary Church, Dhaka’s oldest surviving Catholic church. No one was injured in the Oct. 8 blast.

What’s the current situation in Bangladesh? What are the possible reasons for the bombings? And what’s likely to happen next?

A map showing Bangladesh’s location in South Asia. OCHA/wikimedia CC BY 3.0.

What’s happening in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh is a South Asian country roughly the size of the U.S. state of Iowa. It is home to around 173 million people (compared to Iowa’s 3 million), 91% of whom are Muslim, 8% Hindu, and just 0.3% Christian. Most Christians — roughly 400,000 out of 500,000 — are Latin Rite Catholics, whose presence can be traced back to 16th-century Portuguese missions.

The territory now known as Bangladesh was considered part of Pakistan when India and Pakistan gained independence from British rule in 1947. The territory was initially known as East Bengal and later as East Pakistan.

Bangladesh seceded from Pakistan in 1971 after a bloody eight-month war. A party known as the Awami League formed the first post-independence government. In 1972, Bangladesh adopted a constitution that espoused four fundamental principles: secularism, nationalism, socialism, and democracy.

But in 1977, under military leader Ziaur Rahman, the word “secularism” was replaced with “absolute trust and faith in Almighty Allah.” In 1988, Hussain Muhammad Ershad, another military ruler, proclaimed Islam the state religion.

When the Awami League returned to power in 2009, led by the formidable Sheikh Hasina, it restored secularism to the constitution, while retaining Islam as the state religion.

The Awami League was perceived as supportive of religious minorities and as a bulwark against Islamist extremism. But in government, it also had a reputation for authoritarianism, corruption, and human rights abuses.

In 2024, student-led protests forced Hasina to flee to India. The Awami League was banned under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Act.

Hasina’s downfall opened up a power vacuum that was temporarily filled when the economist Muhammad Yunus agreed to serve as the country’s chief adviser, pending a general election expected to take place in February 2026.

Sheikh Hasina, pictured in 2016. Credit: pressinform.gov.bd/public domain.

What’s behind the church bombings?

Despite the Awami League’s support for secularism, life was not easy for Bangladesh’s religious minorities during its 15 years in power.

The advocacy group Open Doors classified Bangladesh as the 29th worst country in which to be a Christian in its 2022 World Watch List, citing high levels of violence. In 2016, the 71-year-old Catholic grocer Sunil Gomes was hacked to death in his shop in Natore, around 100 miles northwest of Dhaka.

But the collapse of the Hasina government has led to greater insecurity for minorities. The interim government lifted bans on several Islamist groups, including Jamaat-e-Islami, which was previously banned under anti-terror laws. Some groups have openly appealed for the establishment of an Islamic caliphate. More Islamic feasts have been added to the national calendar. Bangladesh rose to 24th on the 2025 World Watch List.

Amid Bangladesh’s political transition, Hindus recorded a spike in attacks on their temples, homes, and businesses. Christians reported that mobs controlled by Jamaat-e-Islami had targeted their educational institutions, demanding that students adopt an Islamic dress code. Commentators suggest religious minorities were attacked because they were portrayed as sympathizing with the Awami League.

Meanwhile, Islamist groups have sought to pressure the government into declaring the Ahmadiyya, a minority Islamic community, as non-Muslim.

It is against this background that the bomb attacks took place against two of Dhaka’s most prominent Catholic churches. A Church source told the Rome-based news agency AsiaNews that the incidents “appear to be coordinated attempts to intimidate the Christian community” ahead of large religious gatherings, including a national Jubilee celebration.

The modus operandi appears to be the same in both church attacks — the throwing of homemade bombs at gates around 10 p.m. — suggesting a common origin, but no group has claimed responsibility.

The Business Standard, a news website based in Bangladesh, reported Nov. 10 that police in Dhaka had arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the attacks on St. Mary’s Cathedral and St. Joseph’s School. The man was identified as a member of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the banned Awami League.

The report did not specify a motive, though one possibility might be that the Chhatra League hoped to discredit the government’s promise to ensure inter-religious harmony by attacking churches. But as the suspect’s interrogation is ongoing, that is merely speculation.

Bombs have also exploded recently at other locations in Dhaka unconnected to religious groups. These include a bank headquarters and a business owned by an interim government adviser. This suggests the church attacks might be part of a wider pattern of politically motivated violence.

What’s next?

The government has increased security around Dhaka’s churches, which may temporarily reassure the capital’s Catholic population.

But the overall situation remains complex and unstable. As Bangladesh prepares for a general election, political violence is likely to increase, aimed at influencing the result. Opinion polls suggest that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the traditional rival of the now-suppressed Awami League, is the frontrunner, followed by Jamaat-e-Islami.

Bangladesh’s Catholics are understandably fearful after the bomb attacks and ahead of three more months of intense political jockeying. As they survey their country’s political landscape, they see resurgent Islamist groups, aggrieved opponents of the interim government, and the ever-present possibility of military intervention.

They have good reason to worry that they might be collateral victims if there is more turmoil to come.