The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shawn G's avatar
Shawn G
3h

I recently saw a CNN video "The quiet erosion of Christian life in the Holy Land" that was very eye opening about this crisis. The video helps put a "face to the names" behind this conflict. Here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WxFJiT3aJ0

Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture