SPM
2h

I would just say this: I am a Pastor. We have a decent financial reserve and are slightly in the black every year. Good but not great finances. However, I have had a number of parishioners tell me that if I (we) have a major need they will cover it. They mentioned figures well into the six figures. That provides a very different comfort level.

I am a native of the Washington D.C. area and subscribe to the Washingtonian magazine. A while back, they did an article on the philanthropy of the areas billionaires. Probably 20 or so men and women. Well over half were Catholic, and support Catholic causes - however you want to define that. This is just one metropolitan area in one country. I am fairly certain that if things get desperate at the Vatican - if it comes to literally keeping the lights on - a few quick phone calls and a couple hundred million would end up at the Vatican Bank. There are a lot of incredibly rich Catholics across the globe Would all be receptive? No. But you only need a couple.

It is one thing to worry about the mortgage when you have no means other than Powerball to get more money. It is a very different level of worry if your dad has $10M ready cash and at least doesn't hate you. In this case, there is a safety-net in the worst case scenario.

Ian
1h

As a Chicagoan, Pope Leo must be familiar with absurdly underfunded pension systems. The Vatican should switch to defined-contribution plans like the 401k instead of defined-benefit pension plans. It's difficult to manage pension plans properly and IMO many are essentially lying to their participants, making promises they are likely to be unable to fulfill. The 401k is also portable, so you don't have undesirable "lock-in" where people who would rather be somewhere else stick around to avoid losing the pension.

There's a long list of failed Church-related pension plans in the US such as those in this WSJ article, let's hope the Vatican does not end up there:

https://www.wsj.com/us-news/church-retirement-pensions-hospitals-89070d8c

There are a lot of other basic financial steps that can be taken, like not wasting prime real estate on pointless eco-virtue-signalling. It also seems unlikely that there's no opportunity for consolidation within the 53 entities owned by the Holy See.

But I think Leo is fundamentally right, if he can reduce the perception of mismanagement (preferably by actually reducing mismanagement) and "make the Vatican holy again" then the donations will be there.

