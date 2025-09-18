Pope Leo XIV has played down the Holy See’s financial problems in his first papal interview, suggesting that “things are going to be ok.”

But while the pope has insisted he is not “losing sleep” over the curial budget deficit and pension blackhole, he has also undertaken a crowded series of meetings which indicate a more serious engagement with the issues than his publicly relaxed stance would suggest.

Pope Leo XIV smiles as he arrives at the Wednesday General Audience on June 11, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media.

Speaking to Crux, the pope was asked about the Vatican’s money problems, which include a structural budget deficit, underperforming asset portfolio, and pension black hole. In response, Leo said it was important to “change the message” around curial finances, pushing ahead with reforms begun under Pope Francis and striking a more optimistic tone.

“Why are we crying about a crisis?” the pope said, pointing to positive returns in the past year by APSA, the Holy See’s sovereign wealth and asset manager, and to previous reforms which were now “showing results.”

After more than a decade of financial scandals and on-again-off-again-on-again reforms, Pope Francis’ final months in office appeared to strike a tone of mounting urgency on financial matters, with the pope warning the Vatican would soon be unable to meet its pension obligations, insisting on urgent action on the curia’s budget deficit, and creating a crisis fundraising committee to increase revenues.

But after four months in office, Leo offered a more sanguine assessment of affairs.

“I’m not saying we can relax and say the crisis is over,” the pope said.

“I don’t think the crisis is over. I think we have to continue to work on this, but I’m not losing sleep over it, and I think that it’s important that we communicate a different message.”

But are Leo’s comments a genuine sign of a relaxed approach to Vatican finances? Or are they part of a PR push to rebuild donor confidence?

The list of private audiences since his return from the August break suggests that, under the surface, Leo may be taking matters more seriously than he is letting on.

Given the state of affairs Leo inherited, which his predecessor Pope Francis began to acknowledge frankly in the final months of his own pontificate, he may find it both important and difficult to stay positive.

—

While Leo’s first lengthy interview since his election has garnered understandable attention, it is worth stating up front that such initial state-of-the-Church conversations often function as a kind of papal “mic check,” more useful for setting the tone of a pontificate across various issues than offering granular discussion of them — especially since the pope himself is usually still getting up to speed.

Seen in that way, Leo’s basic message on Vatican finances seems clear: There are problems, but they’re not as bad as some people seem to think.

And the important thing, the pope emphasized, is that things are moving in the right direction.

If we want people to support the work of the Holy See, Leo seemed to say, there has to be a more positive tone to encourage them to do so:

“Part of our problem has been communications, and that the Vatican has oftentimes given the wrong message, which certainly doesn’t inspire people to say, ‘Oh, I’d like to help you’, [but rather], ‘I’ll keep my money, because if you’re not going to administer properly, why should I give you more money?’”

“I’m not just changing the message to change the message,” Leo said, emphasizing that he sees the messaging as part of effecting change.

In that sense he may have a point: institutions in crisis do find it hard to attract support. But, some might reasonably ask, underneath the mood music, how sure can Leo be when he said that “things are going to be ok?” It is difficult to say.

For one thing, there is very little official insight given into the state of the Vatican’s finances.

Institutions like the IOR, Peter’s Pence, and APSA do issue yearly financial statements, and those have broadly and modestly trended upwards after the acute crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Vatican does not publish its consolidated financial statements, so there remains no official indication of whether that puts the Holy See as a whole in the red or black — or by how much.

The Vatican has not published a budget statement since 2022, at which time it forecast an operating loss of 33.4 million euros after expected donations from sources including Peter’s Pence — which in 2023 allocated 90% of its revenue to Vatican operating costs.

In October 2023, the secretariat’s prefect, Maximino Caballero Ledo, gave an indication of the scale of the Vatican’s financial “crisis” when he said that the Holy See had a structural budget deficit of “between 50 and 60 million euros a year” — with salaries by far the biggest line of expense, despite years of cost-cutting measures implemented by the Holy See and a curia wide hiring freeze.

Caballero Ledo noted that if the Vatican were to cover its deficit “only by cutting expenses, we would close 43 of the 53 entities that belong to the Roman Curia, and this is not possible.” In that sense, Leo’s push for positive messaging to help ramp up donor confidence is understandable.

But, even allowing for Leo painting with a broad brush in a wide-ranging interview, the line between positivity and unrealistic optimism can be hard to tread.

For example, the pope cited the Vatican’s pension fund black hole, known to have been nearly a billion and a half euros a decade ago and believed now to be approaching 2 billion, if not more.

“There is a pension fund that does have to be looked at,” said Leo. “I don’t know of any country in the world that’s not crying about ‘our pension fund is going to go broke in 30 years or 20 years’. That’s a universal issue that has to be looked at and can be dealt with.”

In a sense, the pope is correct: government pension and social security funds do face near universal pressures. However, the Vatican lacks several obvious levers to pull in response, relative to other governments: its coercive taxation powers are relatively limited and unwieldy to enforce, and it does not have a central reserve bank to underwrite public debt.

And while Leo referenced a general 20 or 30 year event horizon for potential insolvency, his immediate predecessor issued a warning just under a year ago that the Vatican’s pension fund had “a serious prospective imbalance.”

“In concrete terms,” Francis said, “this means that the current system is not able to guarantee in the medium term the fulfillment of the pension obligation for future generations.”

According to those familiar with the state of the fund, that “medium term” could come in years, not decades. In response, the previous pope called for “difficult decisions that will require a particular sensitivity, generosity and willingness to sacrifice on the part of all.”

The extent to which Leo can follow through on those difficult decisions and necessary sacrifices while remaining upbeat will be closely followed by Vatican watchers.

Many, too, will be closely following if, when, and how, Leo elects to shake up his team in the light of various financial scandals.

Referencing the London property fiasco, which cost the Holy See some 150 million euros and led to a landmark financial crimes trial in Vatican City, Leo offered that “we have to avoid the kinds of bad choices that were made in recent years.”

“There was great publicity given to the purchase of this building in London, Sloane Avenue, and how many millions were lost because of that,” Leo said. “I think during Francis’ time already, significant steps were taken to put new checks and balances, controls, on what the financial operation would look like, how it would work. There have been some very positive things in that respect, so the results are showing.”

While it seems inarguable that “bad choices” were made over the London property deal, the resulting criminal trial also laid bare the extent to which those choices were not limited to errors of judgement and poor investments.

The Vatican City court heard, for example, testimony of a culture of threats and coercion around the Vatican’s most senior officials and departments, and even defiant testimony related to extra-legal retaliation against whistleblowers by senior figures still in their jobs.

And there remains the ongoing legal process around the Vatican’s former auditor general, Libero Milone, who is attempting to sue the Vatican, in Vatican City court, for wrongful dismissal — arguing in the process that he can prove widespread financial corruption at the highest levels of the curia.

As Pope Francis found over the course of his own pontificate, Leo may discover that the institution of reforms, even effective reforms, can be stymied by personnel problems.

Of course, it would be wrong to read Leo’s remarks and conclude that he is a pope without concerns or a sense of the need to act. Or to presume that he is giving in to simple seduction of positive thinking.

Leo seems clear enough that he has a job to do.

“You don’t say ‘we’re in a crisis’ today and then say ‘what are we going to do?’” the pope said. “You make a plan and say, ‘how are we to respond to that?’”

—

Still, while Leo may have said that he is not “losing sleep” over the Vatican’s financial affairs, the signs are he’s not wasting daylight, either.

Since the beginning of September and his return from Castel Gandolfo, Leo has received in private audiences the prefect of the Council for the Economy and the head of APSA — twice.

In both cases, the pope will have had plenty to discuss, regarding both the immediate state of the curial finances and, perhaps, the lingering questions over past problems in the Vatican’s economic departments.

But Leo also seems to be reaching out from the usual curial suspects as well, making time in the last two weeks to receive both the Catholic Leadership Institute, an American Church management consultant, and Legatus, which connects him to a deep network of potential American donors.

At the same time, he has also been seen greeting figures like Michael Hintze, an Australian hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and IOR board member, who was one of the biggest donors to the Vatican during the Benedict pontificate.

The pope also met last week with the governor of the Bank of Italy.

That is a notably full schedule of financial meetings for the first two-and-a-half weeks back from summer. Leo’s stated aim of “changing the message” around Vatican finances to a more sunny outlook, then, appears to be underpinned by real work behind the scenes.

The novelty of a new pontificate will, no doubt, help energize potential donors — all the more so if Leo is willing to engage directly in the often unedifying work of actual fundraising. And in aid of this, the pope is likely being savvy in changing the mood music around his financial affairs to something more upbeat than the somewhat panicked tones at the end of the Francis years.

But an enduring lesson of the previous pontificate proved to be that even consistent structural reforms were vulnerable to new cycles of scandal and dysfunction, if underlying issues of culture and personnel remain unaddressed.

How well Leo will be able to keep the message positive while making the “difficult decisions” and “sacrifices” which Francis warned about, remains to be seen.