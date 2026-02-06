The Pillar

John R. Graham
I think the AfD position of challenging the official Lutheran and Catholic government (i.e. supported by Church taxes) churches provokes a necessary question for German Christians. It is hard to imagine the Church's fear of AfD is not driven by the risk of losing tax revenue if AfD forms a government. I wonder if any CDU or SPD Catholic politicians have been tossed off parish councils for promoting abortion or same-sex marriage. (They must be a dime a dozen, like in the U.S.)

Don Khedich
"a party that represents attitudes that contradict the Christian view of humanity."

Hmmm, I wonder if this will extend to individuals who support political parties with other attitudes that contradict Christian anthropology. I'm sure it will.

