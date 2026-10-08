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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
19m

It seems these Catholics have been well educated in most of their faith except for one issue: committing a mortal sin, which includes not going to Mass on a Sunday or Holy Day of Obligation (except for legitimate reasons like significant illness), sends you straight to Hell if you don't repent. Since many bishops and priests don't believe in Hell or Purgatory (and don't even encourage people to pray for the suffering Holy Souls in Purgatory) and preach that everyone goes to Heaven (except maybe Hitler) and wear white vestments at funerals to prove the point, why bother attending Mass. Though it is best to go to Mass for the love of God, it is not bad to start with the fear of God and let love take over with time. Many saints like St. Thomas Aquinas have affirmed that.

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Don Khedich's avatar
Don Khedich
1h

Bruh, if my liturgy came with a land acknowledgement, I'd peace out too.

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