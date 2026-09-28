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Fr. Paul's avatar
Fr. Paul
2h

JD Flynn: "And why does Fulton Sheen matter to you?"

Fr. Altman: "You know why. We’re done. We’re done. JD, we’re done."

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Josh Mansfield's avatar
Josh Mansfield
7h

So cool!! Love these kinds of little JD-type interviews!!

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