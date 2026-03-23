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Luke Coppen's avatar
Luke Coppen
2h

Thank you so much for pointing that out. I've corrected it.

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Kevin M. James's avatar
Kevin M. James
1h

6) The problem of the Vatican pension fund could be solved by a single spin of the roulette wheel...

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