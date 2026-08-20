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M. W. Bailey's avatar
M. W. Bailey
1h

What an interesting country! Thank you for making me aware of it.

I’m sure Pope Leo has plenty of good reasons to visit; however, being from the Land of Lincoln, maybe he wants to see the country that made Lincoln its honorary citizen. 😁

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David Atkinson's avatar
David Atkinson
25m

Awesome. Basically, they are an independent nation because they sheltered Garabaldini.

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