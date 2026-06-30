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Wesley's avatar
Wesley
2h

I'm pleased (and not especially surprised) that once again the cardinals seem to have walked away largely happy. It was my understanding that next year's consistory was going to be longer than this one. Perhaps that's a good opportunity to add some additional plenary sessions? It seems like there are benefits to both formats and some issues are probably best handled as a large group where subject matter experts can lead, while others (like evangelization, where all of the cardinals have *some* experience they can share) benefit from the deeper discussions of the small group structure. Reading the thoughts and opinions of the cardinals, this just seems like a situation that calls for a both/and approach rather than an either/or, which should become easier to do with longer consistories

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filiadei's avatar
filiadei
1h

I really appreciate how Edgar tries to get the pulse of these ecclesial events, with extensive quotes from people with varying perspectives. And, a side note, I was very happy to hear from one cardinal that Pope Leo is leading by his example of celebrating the Mass with dignity and solemnity. The tide seems to be turning on this. To mix metaphors, I recall Ed's comment that Pope Leo doesn't seem to be interested in wild swings of the pendulum, rather, a calm but persistent movement towards stability.

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