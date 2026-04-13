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Joseph's avatar
Joseph
2h

Let's remember to pray for our Pope. 18 flights, 25 planned speeches all in 10 days for this current tour of Africa. We are blessed to have him, and more important than getting bogged down in political shenanigans, let's support him with our prayers.

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Katie's avatar
Katie
2h

Interesting analysis! But honestly I don't think his attack on the pope had any strategy at all, he just has the emotional regulation of a toddler and lashed out ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

"The White House, including through the Catholic vice president, JD Vance, accused the USCCB of using the resettlement of “illegal immigrants” to pad its “bottom line.”"

This made me think, would The Pillar do an investigate piece looking into the history of the American church in supporting immigrants and migrants? I've been seeing this conspiracy pop up all over the place and it's horrible for Catholics to genuinely suggest our bishops engaged in migrant and refugee resettlement for financial gain or political power.

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