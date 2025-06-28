The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Mansfield's avatar
Josh Mansfield
3h

And don't forget Servant of God Rhoda Wise!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ian's avatar
Ian
15m

A friend put together a compendium of American saints and causes, which may be helpful: https://www.americansaintsandcauses.com

It's a labor of love rather than a commercial project, so feel free to provide a heads up to the author via the "contact us" page if there are errors or omissions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture