The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dies Illa's avatar
Dies Illa
7m

A shame for the church of England, hopefully a boon for Catholics and the Ordinariates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sam's avatar
Sam
26m

Love an Ordinariate mention. They are a gift!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture