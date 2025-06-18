Image: Shutterstock

I have been accused of being a pessimist and a cynic. And the one who has most often made these allegations is me. I see fatal flaws in most plans, one often being that the protagonists will prioritize their own personal gain.

To me, this is just being a realist.

I have been this way for as long as I can remember. My life in politics only confirmed it. I have written here about how the sectarian partisan divide is a threat to our republic. And I place a good part of the blame on selfish politicians who neglect the common good. I have a difficult time seeing a way out of this danger.

Given all of this, you may be wondering how I manage to get out of bed every day, much less how I spent 16 years in Congress.