The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Gillikin's avatar
Jason Gillikin
7h

Reading about the ZdK reminds me of just how pernicious lay clericalism can be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
cunha_marcos's avatar
cunha_marcos
7h

The ZdK is the embodiment of what money does to church structures… that combined with poor catechesis is a schism bomb awaiting to blow up

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
15 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture