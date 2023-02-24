106: There’s knavery afoot

Pope Francis released this week a motu proprio about ecclesiastical goods— and Ed has questions. Then, JD and Ed have a big-picture discussion about a new lawsuit against the Diocese of San Diego. - This episode of The Pillar Podcast is sponsored by Decided Excellence Catholic Media, a print media company that specializes in Community and Parish magazines. Parishes nationwide have partnered with Decided Excellence Catholic Media to publish their own parish magazine. Visit https://decidedexcellence.com/parish/ to learn more.