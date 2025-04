JD and Ed talk about the status of the case against Fr. Marko Rupnik. Then, Ed plays a round of ‘Which superannuated See am I?'

Share

This episode is sponsored by Christendom College Graduate School of Theology.

This summer, Christendom is offering both in-person and online intensive courses to take your academic and spiritual life to the next level.

Learn more at graduate.christendom.edu/summer/