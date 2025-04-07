The Pillar
The Pillar TL;DR
A Catholic mission amid Burma's war
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -20:24
-20:24

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Pillar

A Catholic mission amid Burma's war

Kate Olivera
Apr 07, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

This article was published April 7, 2024.

You can read this article here: A Catholic mission amid Burma's war

Share

Are you a paying subscriber?

  1. Visit pillarcatholic.com/listen on your phone

  2. Check the top right corner of the webpage to ensure you are logged into your Substack account.

  3. Tap ‘set up podcast’ next to The Pillar TL;DR

Having issues? Check out this gener…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Pillar to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The Pillar
The Pillar TL;DR
Audio recordings of news from The Pillar, so you can listen on the go.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kate Olivera
Recent Episodes
The Friday Pillar Post - April 4, 2025
  Ed. Condon
News Roundup— Week of April 3
  Kate Olivera
The Tuesday Pillar Post - April 1, 2025
  JD Flynn
‘Both tumors are gone’ — Did Solanus Casey work a Michigan miracle?
  Kate Olivera
Strickland criticizes pope over ‘siren call of sodomy’ in Mar-a-Lago letter
  Kate Olivera
Does the Vatican have group chats?
  Kate Olivera
News Roundup— Week of March 27
  Kate Olivera