Hey everybody,

Ed is on vacation this week, which means there’s no Friday Pillar Post.

But since he’s on vacation — and since he can’t stop me — I want to say nice words about The Pillar’s Ed Condon.

That’s a serious looking dude. It’s The Pillar’s Ed Condon.

Two weeks ago, you probably know, Ed broke the news of a Vatican-ordered investigation into the prospect of illegal banking transfers at APSA, the Holy See’s asset manager.

That is a big deal — and one with potentially significant long-term consequences for the way the Vatican engages in financial administration around the world.

After Ed uncovered on all of that, former Vatican auditor Libero Milone confirmed in a press conference much of what Ed had reported. It was reported on in Politico and other international news outlets. It may well also trigger regulatory investigations.

Without reform, the Vatican faces the prospect of strict limitations on its ability to financially support the Church’s mission throughout the world.

We should want the Church’s institutions to act with integrity, and we should want those institutions to have the long-term sustainability that comes with conformity to the law, because their work is important to the mission of the Church.

Still, all of Pillar’s reporting on finance and banking administration is highly technical, and it might not even be the kind of stuff you like reading at The Pillar. But, even if you don’t read it, the Vatican does. And that matters a lot.

And here’s the thing. Ed reported this stuff, and that reporting could make a big difference in helping the Church to live her sacred mission more successfully, more freely, and more faithfully.

That’s what public accountability journalism does.

As it happens, Ed is the only reporter I know doing serious, sustained, public accountability reporting on the complex financial affairs of the Holy See. I think he’s the only one in the world who could it, actually.

His reporting has contributed to a sprawling Vatican finance trial. It’s contributed to major personnel changes. And it has contributed to big policy reforms.

Most outlets don’t bother with that kind of reporting because it’s complicated, it’s not splashy, it has the potential to make change, but the not the potential to go viral. It’s an investment, and almost nobody wants to make it.

But we believe that Pope Leo XIV wants to accomplish the Vatican financial reforms that are needed for the health and mission of the Church. We want to help him. And the best way we can help Pope Leo is to keep a light on the corners of the Church — even in her spreadsheets — in need of reform and renewal.

Since he’s not here, I can say it: What Ed does is unique and impressive. He does it because he loves Christ and His Church. And the Church needs his work.

Thank you.

Ed’ll be back next week with a probably hilarious Pillar Post.

Blessed Assumption. Please be assured of our prayers, and please pray for us. We need it.

Yours in Christ,

JD Flynn

editor-in-chief

The Pillar