The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fr. Paul's avatar
Fr. Paul
3h

Good Lord I saw the notification and I thought that it was in the hospital or something

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Katie's avatar
Katie
3h

*in Stanley Hudson voice* what is wrong with you? Why did you have to phrase it like that???

I ♥️ the pillar and it is indeed this kind of investigative journalism that is 1000% worth paying (although the podcast and podcast bonus episodes are my favorite part of the pillar)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
50 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture