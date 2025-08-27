Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Minneapolis-St.Paul begged for prayers after a shooting at a local Catholic school left two students dead and 17 other people injured Wednesday morning, while Pope Leo XIV sent condolences and offered prayers for victims and the area’s community.

A woman walks out of the Annunciation Church's school as police respond to a reported mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

“My heart is broken as I think about students, teachers, clergy and parishioners and the horror they witnessed in a Church, a place where we should feel safe,” the archbishop said in an Aug. 27 statement.

The statement was released just hours after a gunman opened fire through the stained glass windows at Annunciation Catholic Church during a Mass offered to mark the opening of the school year.

Two children - ages 8 and 10 - were killed, and more than a dozen others wounded, some critically. The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The shooting appears to be the first mass shooting at a Catholic school in the United States.

Police identified the gunman as a 23-year-old who identified as transgender. Local reports cited law enforcement sources indicating that the shooter’s mother had previously worked at the school before retiring in 2021.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on twitter.com that the shooting is being investigated “as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics.”

For his part, Hebda noted that a shooting had also taken place near Christo Rey High School the previous day.

“We need an end to gun violence. Our community is rightfully outraged at such horrific acts of violence perpetrated against the vulnerable and innocent. They are far too commonplace,” he said.

“While we need to commit to working to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies, we also need to remind ourselves that we have a God of peace and of love, and that it is his love that we will need most as we strive to embrace those who are hurting so deeply,” he continued.

The archbishop thanked those who have promised prayer in the wake of the tragedy, including Pope Leo XIV, who sent a telegram to Hebda, signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The telegram said Pope Leo was “profoundly saddened” to hear of the shooting, and that he “sends his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected by this terrible tragedy, especially the families now grieving the loss of a child.”

It added that the pope commends the souls of the departed to the love of God and prays for the wounded, as well as the first responders, medical personnel and clergy who are ministering to them.

“At this extremely difficult time, the Holy Father imparts to the Annunciation Catholic School community, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and the people of the greater Twin Cities Metropolitan area his apostolic blessing as a pledge of peace, fortitude and consolation in the Lord Jesus.”

Hebda said the archdiocese is working to ensure that support and resources are available to members of Annunciation School and parish. He added that a prayer service is planned for Wednesday evening at the Academy of Holy Angels.

“I beg for the continued prayers of all of the priests and faithful of this Archdiocese, as well for the prayers of all men and women of good will, that the healing that only God can bring will be poured out on all those who were present at this morning’s Mass and particularly for the affected families who are only now beginning to comprehend the trauma they sustained,” the archbishop said.

“We lift up the souls of those who lost their lives to our loving God through the intercession of Our Lady, Queen of Peace.”