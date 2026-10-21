The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dies Illa's avatar
Dies Illa
39m

Ambiguity and even error? From Tucho’s DDF? I’m shocked, shocked!

Reply
Share
Daniel Tucker's avatar
Daniel Tucker
40m

Thanks, Ed! Please continue to keep us posted. This kind of detailed, competent coverage on canon law issues is one of the topmost reasons why I'm glad to support the work of The Pillar!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture