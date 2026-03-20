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Philippa Martyr's avatar
Philippa Martyr
1h

That's surely "Pillar reader Cardinal Becciu"?

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Philip's avatar
Philip
31m

"ultimately lead to legal anarchy in Vatican City."

-But it's based on the Italian legal system. The insanity and anarchy is baked in from the start.

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