The Friday Pillar Post - March 20, 2026

Written by Ed Condon and published March 20, 2026.
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Show notes:
Pope Leo announces October gathering for ‘synodal discernment’ on Amoris laetitia
Vatican appeal court orders review of financial trial investigation
What the Vatican court ruling means for papal sovereignty, and Cardinal Becciu
Hindu nationalist party seeks inroads in Syro-Malabar heartland
EU court rules on employment case sparked by church tax levy