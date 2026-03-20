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The Friday Pillar Post - March 20, 2026
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The Friday Pillar Post - March 20, 2026

Kate Olivera
Mar 20, 2026

Written by Ed Condon and published March 20, 2026.

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Show notes:

Pope Leo announces October gathering for ‘synodal discernment’ on Amoris laetitia

Vatican appeal court orders review of financial trial investigation

What the Vatican court ruling means for papal sovereignty, and Cardinal Becciu

Hindu nationalist party seeks inroads in Syro-Malabar heartland

EU court rules on employment case sparked by church tax levy

Steeped in history, Shrine of St. Joseph endures

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