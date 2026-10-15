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Joseph Sherer's avatar
Joseph Sherer
31m

Not only was it good to see serene deliberation on the part of many different groups, but it was even more impressive how each diocese was open to the greater good that consolidation may bring.

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Josh Mansfield's avatar
Josh Mansfield
1h

Seeing Luke mention my Diocese [Youngstown] in a post about diocese mergers in England was a crossover I was not expecting!! LOL

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