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Ralph W's avatar
Ralph W
1h

Not an unrealistic combination. Even Connecticut's smallest Catholic diocese has about the same Catholic population as these three dioceses combined.

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Josh Mansfield's avatar
Josh Mansfield
37m

This kind of thing is what needed/needs to happen in Steubenville, not just the Nuncio saying, "I want it shut down, therefore it will be."

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