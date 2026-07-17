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Ben's avatar
Ben
3h

I don’t know how this question can be considered without mentioning being tradition friendly. While it’s not a panacea—as San Fransisco seems to show—Dioceses like Lincoln and Charlotte (pre-Martin) show strong track records on vocations. On the flip side, one is going to have a hard time finding a very liberal prelate in the mold of Cupich et al. who has a track record of strong vocations. Also, the same phenomenon is clearly seen in religious orders, so there’s no reason why it also wouldn’t apply to dioceses.

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Ian's avatar
Ian
3h

I assume you mean "Serra Club" rather than "Sierra Club" ... the latter is an environmental organization, the former is devoted to vocations under the patronage of St. Junipero Serra.

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