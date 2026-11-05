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Patrick Abbott, Sci-Fi Author's avatar
Patrick Abbott, Sci-Fi Author
2h

Blink twice if you are under duress, bishops.

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Cody's avatar
Cody
1h

Just going to leave this here. Same cardinal, btw.

https://www.pillarcatholic.com/p/hong-kong-bishop-hopes-for-womens

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