The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LinaMGM's avatar
LinaMGM
2hEdited

The Flemish bishops’ text said that homosexual couples who choose to live “in lasting and faithful union with a partner” deserve “appreciation and support.”

Am I reading this correctly - are the bishops of this country essentially saying we need formal prayer services for the support and appreciation of doing something the Church expressly and historically has always said can not be done?

I just …. Huh?!? 🤨🤨😳😳😳

I’m trying to think of a comparable situation that underlines the absurdity of this in which people for good/empathetic reasons are seeking the Church’s *approval* and sanction and *encouragement* for an expressly immoral event. A prayer service blessing before euthanizing someone?

Reply
Share
DF's avatar
DF
2h

Those pushing for these blessings need our prayers. They are so deeply confused they've forgotten what the term love means.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture