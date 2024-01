JD and Ed talk about the conclusion of an investigation into the former archbishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis. Ed catches JD up on some of the news he missed while he was sick.

Then, JD plays a round of international folk remedy ‘Yes or No.’

-

This episode of the Pillar Podcast is brought to you by the Good Egg Fund. The Good Egg Fund gives small grants to individuals and groups who want to do good for others but don’t have funds of their own.

Learn more at goodeggfund.org