Ep. 165: Scout chaplains, charter schools and Candy Crush

JD and Ed talk about conflict over the appointment of a chaplain for the German scouting association. They talk about the complicated canonical status of a Catholic school in Harlem, where allegations of serial sexual assault by a teacher surfaced this week. Then, they talk about a Philadelphia priest who fell into extreme phone game addiction.

