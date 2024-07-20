Ep. 171: A Pillar Happening, live from Indy

In this live recording of The Pillar Podcast, JD and Ed talk about the National Eucharistic Congress, its focus on the liturgy and the impact it could have on US Church.

Featuring Bishop Andrew Cozzens of Crookston, Pillar Contributing Editor Brendan Hodge and Stephen White of The Catholic Project.

