The Pillar Podcast

Ep. 182: The Vatican's Watergate break-in

 and  JD Flynn  and  Ed. Condon
JD and Ed detail the biggest ecclesiastical governance story of the year— the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith blocks the Vatican Secretariat of State’s “extraordinary procedure” to reinstate a laicized priest, who was convicted of child sexual abuse. 

