Ep. 186: Eucharistic coherence Pt. 2?

JD and Ed talk about the impact of election on the U.S. bishops’ Eucharistic coherence debate. Then, they look ahead to the bishops' fall plenary assembly in Baltimore next week— including an update on the new translation of the New Testament.

