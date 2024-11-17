Ep. 187: Live from Washington, D.C.! Is this synodality?

JD and Ed break down the U.S. bishops’ fall plenary assembly in this live taping of The Pillar Podcast— including Ed’s interview with Cardinal Sean O’Malley, the bishops’ interest in artificial intelligence, and Bishop Daniel Flores’ speech about synodality.

Then, the audience joins in for a few rounds of ‘CLP or GPT’, ‘Episcopal motto— True or False?’ and Washington, D.C. ‘Yes or No?’

Give a gift subscription

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is brought to you by the University of Mary’s online MBA program and its new scholarship for Pillar readers.

Learn more at Pillar.umary.edu