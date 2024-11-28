Ep. 189: James Bond priests and business jargon

Please pray for the repose of the soul of Pillar reader (in a good way) Fr. Dennis Conway.

-

Ed expands on his suggestion the Apostolic See hire a chief financial officer. He and JD debate the tenability of a papal tax on U.S. Catholics.

Then, JD talks about a big change at the USCCB.

Give a gift subscription

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is brought to you by the Secular Institute of the Priests of the Heart of Jesus.

We are diocesan priests seeking to support one another in ministry through the profession of the evangelical counsels and ongoing priestly fraternity.

Learn more at www.uspcj.org