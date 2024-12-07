Ep. 190: Gatekeeping the sacraments of initiation

JD and Ed talk about a new policy in the Diocese of Salt Lake City regulating sacraments of initiation for children baptized at or after the age of 7. Ed explains to JD the situation of the Australian Catholic University.

JD plays a round of “People I should trust” Greater or Lesser.

