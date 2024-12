JD and Ed talk about effective parish evangelization. Then, Nancy Pelosi made a recourse to the Apostolic See and JD and Ed have a few questions.

Give a gift subscription

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is brought to you by Norman’s Nursery in Southern California.

Norman’s Nursery is California’s premier grower of trees and shrubs, serving homeowners, landscapers, and developers.

Call (805) 398-0011 to plan your dream landscape today, or visit NormansNursery.com

Tell them JD and Ed sent you for 30% off!