The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
The Pillar Podcast
Ep. 247: ‘Welcome To New York'
0:00
-1:00:25

Ep. 247: ‘Welcome To New York'

JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Feb 07, 2026

There’s a lot of news out of the Archdiocese of New York this week. JD and Ed talk about the installation of Archbishop Ronald Hicks, and an insurance company’s bizarre attempt to pressure the Archdiocese of New York into dropping a lawsuit over insurance coverage for sexual abuse claims.

Then, Ed plays a round of ‘super bowl’ trivia.

This episode is sponsored by the St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology. This Lent, join the nation’s biggest Catholic Bible study, and share Christ with others.

To learn more, visit StPaulCenter.com/lent

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture