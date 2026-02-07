Ep. 247: ‘Welcome To New York'

There’s a lot of news out of the Archdiocese of New York this week. JD and Ed talk about the installation of Archbishop Ronald Hicks, and an insurance company’s bizarre attempt to pressure the Archdiocese of New York into dropping a lawsuit over insurance coverage for sexual abuse claims.

Then, Ed plays a round of ‘super bowl’ trivia.

