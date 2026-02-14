The Pillar

Ep. 248: Notre Dame, and the end of the great metropolitan turnover
0:00
-1:09:38

JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Feb 14, 2026

The U.S. Church is approaching the end of its great metropolitan turnover. JD and Ed talk about the characteristics of the newly appointed metropolitans.

Then, JD and Ed talk about internal backlash against an appointment at the University of Notre Dame.

JD plays a round of Valentine’s Day ‘Yes or No.’

This episode is sponsored by the St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology. This Lent, join the nation’s biggest Catholic Bible study, and share Christ with others.

To learn more, visit StPaulCenter.com/lent

