Ep. 252: The last straw in a long story

JD and Ed give an update on Bishop Emanuel Shaleta. Then, they talk about the danger of ecclesial spectatorism.

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Don’t miss the next live recording of The Pillar Podcast on March 19 in Chicago!

We’ll meet at 7 pm at the Nisei Lounge (3439 N. Sheffield Ave).