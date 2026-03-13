The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
The Pillar Podcast
Ep. 252: The last straw in a long story
0:00
-53:46

Ep. 252: The last straw in a long story

JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Mar 13, 2026

JD and Ed give an update on Bishop Emanuel Shaleta. Then, they talk about the danger of ecclesial spectatorism.

This episode is brought to you by Wallet Win’s Catholic Family Emergency Binder, designed to give Catholic families peace of mind, ensuring you and your loved ones are prepared for the unexpected—whether that’s an illness, injury, or even death.

Use code PILLAR for 20% off at walletwin.com/binder, and provide your family with security and peace.

-

Don’t miss the next live recording of The Pillar Podcast on March 19 in Chicago!

We’ll meet at 7 pm at the Nisei Lounge (3439 N. Sheffield Ave).

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture