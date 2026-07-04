The Pillar PodcastEp. 268: The SSPX and what comes next 11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:15:14-1:15:14Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Ep. 268: The SSPX and what comes next JD Flynn and Ed. CondonJul 04, 20261ShareTranscriptJD and Ed unpack the Society of St. Pius X’s illicit episcopal ordinations this week, and the Vatican’s response.ShareA screenshot from the July 1 illicit consecration of SSPX bishops. Credit: SSPX News, Youtube.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThe Pillar PodcastGreat Catholic Conversation, each week.Great Catholic Conversation, each week.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeEd. CondonJD FlynnRecent EpisodesBonus: The pool fightJuly 4, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonBonus: Coach RubioJune 27, 2026 • JD Flynn and Edgar BeltránEp. 267: Consistory concerns, and pray for VenezuelaJune 27, 2026 • JD Flynn and Edgar BeltránBonus: The only standing patriot June 20, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonEp. 266: Dismas and choosing baptismJune 20, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonBonus: Chocolate ChatJune 13, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonEp. 265: Pope on a plane and the Dallas CharterJune 13, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. Condon