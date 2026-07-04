The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
The Pillar Podcast
Ep. 268: The SSPX and what comes next
0:00
-1:15:14

Ep. 268: The SSPX and what comes next

JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Jul 04, 2026

JD and Ed unpack the Society of St. Pius X’s illicit episcopal ordinations this week, and the Vatican’s response.

Share

A screenshot from the July 1 illicit consecration of SSPX bishops. Credit: SSPX News, Youtube.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture