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Ep. 261: The dead document and the changed man
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Ep. 261: The dead document and the changed man

JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
May 15, 2026

JD and Ed talk about reactions to a synod study group’s final report on ‘emerging issues’ and the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s warning this week to the Society of St. Pius X.

This episode is brought to you by The Secret of the Goldfish, a warm, faith-filled middle-grade mystery for curious Catholic kids, coming to you from Our Sunday Visitor.

To learn more, visit GloriaBook.com/SundaySchool

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Photo: Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández attends the consistory for the creation of 21 new cardinals in St. Peter’s Square on Oct. 2, 2023. © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk.

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