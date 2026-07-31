No episode this week

The Pillar PodcastNo episode this week1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -0:19-0:19Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.No episode this weekKate OliveraJul 31, 2026ShareTranscriptWe will be back next week with our regular Friday episode and more. Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThe Pillar PodcastGreat Catholic Conversation, each week.Great Catholic Conversation, each week.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeKate OliveraRecent EpisodesEp. 271: Rupnik rumorsJuly 24, 2026 • JD Flynn and Edgar BeltránBonus: Hills and dales July 17, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonEp. 270: Good enough isn't good enoughJuly 17, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonBonus: A Japanese cultural experienceJuly 11, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonEp. 269: Pope Leo's vacationJuly 11, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonBonus: The pool fightJuly 4, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. CondonEp. 268: The SSPX and what comes next July 4, 2026 • JD Flynn and Ed. Condon