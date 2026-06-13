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Ep. 265: Pope on a plane and the Dallas Charter
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Ep. 265: Pope on a plane and the Dallas Charter

JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Jun 13, 2026

JD and Ed talk about why Pope Leo XIV did not have an in-flight press conference on his flight home to Rome from Spain. Then, they recap the U.S. bishops’ June plenary assembly in Orlando.

This episode is brought to you by the Benedict XVI Institute’s Reverent Liturgy Project, offering the practical wisdom of priests who have successfully adopted classically Catholic worship practices to priests who want to embark on the same journey but need a roadmap to get started.

To learn more, visit ReverentLiturgy.org

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Dassault Falcon 900B Spanish Royal Air Force. Credit: Papas Dos via Wikipedia (CC BY 2.0)

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