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Ep. 266: Dismas and choosing baptism
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Ep. 266: Dismas and choosing baptism

JD Flynn and Ed. Condon
Jun 20, 2026

Could a new nuncio to the United States usher in a new application of Vos estis lux mundi in the nation? Then, comments by Catholic Vice President JD Vance spark a conversation about infant baptism.

JD plays a round of World Cup trivia.

This episode is brought to you by the Benedict XVI Institute’s Reverent Liturgy Project, offering the practical wisdom of priests who have successfully adopted classically Catholic worship practices to priests who want to embark on the same journey but need a roadmap to get started.

To learn more, visit ReverentLiturgy.org

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