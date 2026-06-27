The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
The Pillar Podcast
Ep. 267: Consistory concerns, and pray for Venezuela
0:00
-51:08

Ep. 267: Consistory concerns, and pray for Venezuela

JD Flynn and Edgar Beltrán
Jun 27, 2026

JD Flynn is joined by Pillar Rome correspondent Edgar Beltrán to talk about the aftermath of two devastating earthquakes in Edgar’s home country, Venezuela.

Then, Edgar outlines feedback from several cardinals ahead of the consistory that began today, June 26, in Rome.

To make a donation to Caritas Venezuela, visit caritasvenezuela.org

This episode is brought to you by “Fusionism: Liberty, Virtue, and the Future of the American Right,” a new book about the history of the conservative movement in America, written by journalist and Pillar reader (in a good way) Stephanie Slade.

To pre-order, visit your favorite online bookstore or the University of Notre Dame Press at undpress.nd.edu

-
Cardinals at the inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV. Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture