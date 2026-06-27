Ep. 267: Consistory concerns, and pray for Venezuela

JD Flynn is joined by Pillar Rome correspondent Edgar Beltrán to talk about the aftermath of two devastating earthquakes in Edgar’s home country, Venezuela.

Then, Edgar outlines feedback from several cardinals ahead of the consistory that began today, June 26, in Rome.

To make a donation to Caritas Venezuela, visit caritasvenezuela.org

This episode is brought to you by “Fusionism: Liberty, Virtue, and the Future of the American Right,” a new book about the history of the conservative movement in America, written by journalist and Pillar reader (in a good way) Stephanie Slade.

To pre-order, visit your favorite online bookstore or the University of Notre Dame Press at undpress.nd.edu

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Cardinals at the inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV. Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.