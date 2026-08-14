Ep. 273: Two very troubling stories

This week, Australian Bishop Christopher Saunders was convicted of sexual abuse and English Bishop David Oakley had a preliminary hearing in his trial related to sexual abuse. JD and Ed talk about the cases and why Pope Leo hasn’t removed Oakley from his position.

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