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Ep. 273: Two very troubling stories
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Ep. 273: Two very troubling stories

JD Flynn and Ed. Condon

This week, Australian Bishop Christopher Saunders was convicted of sexual abuse and English Bishop David Oakley had a preliminary hearing in his trial related to sexual abuse. JD and Ed talk about the cases and why Pope Leo hasn’t removed Oakley from his position.

This episode is brought to you by the University of Mary, a Newman Guide–recommended Catholic university in Bismarck, North Dakota, offering affordable online graduate programs designed specifically for the working Catholic professional.

Pillar subscribers are eligible for up to $10,000 in scholarships toward select programs.

Learn more at pillar.umary.edu

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